AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in, How to Check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP SSC or class 10 supplementary exam results 2023. Students who took the exam can check their marks on the official websites at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students who failed to score a minimum of 33 per cent in one or more subjects during the main exam were allowed to appear for the supply exam.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary exams took place from June 2 to June 10 from 9:30 am up to 12:45 pm at various examination centers across the state. Students who fail to clear the supplementary exam will have to repeat class 10. Those who clear it will be promoted to the next class. Almost 2 lakh candidates took the AP SSC supplementary exam this year.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to www.bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Board.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and locate the link for “AP Class 10th Supplementary Results 2023".

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Provide your AP 10 roll number in the designated spaces and click on the “submit" button.

Step 5: The AP class 10 supplementary results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of your results.