Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 638 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,35,100

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank MYDT (Apex Bank) has invited applications for the posts of officers in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Apex Bank- apexbank.in. The last date to submit applications is April 9.

The recruitment is for a total of 638 vacant posts of officers in different categories and grades. These include posts of Computer Programmer (Senior Management Grade – 2), Financial Analyst (Senior Management Grade – 2), Marketing Officer (Senior Management Grade – 2), Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade – 2), Internal Inspector (Middle Management Grade-1), and Assistant Chief Supervisor (Middle Management Grade-2) among others.

The posts are vacant in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) which are located in different cities such as Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Khargone, Shivpuri, Balaghat, Mandla, Ujjain, Ratlam, Seoni, Raisen, and Mandsaur.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- In order to be eligible to apply for the 13 posts, candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for women candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST, OBC, and physically handicapped categories. The age has also been relaxed for employees on regular (confirm) services in STCCS such as DCCBs, SCB, and PACS belonging to Madhya Pradesh.

Education- The required educational qualification is different for the various posts and can be checked by viewing the official recruitment notification released by the bank.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Apex Bank- apexbank.in.

Step – 2 Select ‘Click Here to Apply Online’ and register yourself on the new page.

Step – 3 Proceed to fill the application form and give the necessary details and upload the required documents.

Step – 4 Preview your application and then pay the application fee.

Step – 5 Click on ‘Submit’ and save a copy of your application form for future reference.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates and Rs 250 for SC, ST, and physically handicapped candidates. The fee is subject to 18 per cent GST which will be charged additionally.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination and interview. Following this, a merit list and seniority list will be prepared by the IBPS for each post. The date of examination will be announced later on the bank’s website.

The written examination will consist of five tests carrying 40 questions and having a weightage of 40 marks each. The total time given for the online exam will be 140 minutes.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Salary

Successfully selected candidates will be paid under the 6th and 7th Pay Scale depending upon the post. The salary for the different posts ranges between Rs 9,300 to Rs 1,35,100.

