APSCHE Releases AP PGECET 2023 Admit Cards At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2023 is released by the examination authority. Students can download the entrance examination hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The registration for the examination started on March 21 and concluded on April 30.

According to the official schedule, the AP PGECET exam will be conducted from May 28 to May 30. The exam will be held in two shifts and for a duration of two hours. The first shift will begin from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will commence from 3 pm to 5 pm. The date and time of the declaration of the result are yet to be notified by the University. The Andhra Pradesh entrance test is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET Exam 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards AP PGECET Exam section and look for admit card link

Step 3: Click the admit card link and mention the required details like date of birth, registration number and other relevant details asked.

Step 4: Double check and verify the mention details on the provided place. Write the captcha code.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card. It is advised to the candidates to have a hard copy of the admit card.

All enrolled candidates should download and bring their admit cards to the exam centre because they act as a legitimate admission ticket. The candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, and time of examination are all included in the admit card. Candidates are urged to double-check all the details on the admission card and alert the authorities if there are any errors.

For students seeking admission into various M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D (PB) degrees at colleges around Andhra Pradesh, the AP PGECET 2023 is a crucial entrance exam. For the academic year 2023–2024, this eagerly awaited exam offers students the opportunity to pursue their preferred postgraduate degrees in the fields of engineering and pharmacy.