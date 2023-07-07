Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Itanagar has announced the dates for the Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. According to the official notification, the online registration and uploading of the documents will begin today, July 7.

Candidates who appeared for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG will be able to register for the counselling through the official website, apdhte.nic.in. It is important to note that the last date to apply for counselling is July 18.

Candidates are advised to have all their original testimonials/documents (including photocopies) prepared and readily available for production and verification whenever necessary.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling: How to register

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at apdhte.nic.in

Step 2: Choose the option that mentions ‘Online Registration’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter all the required details.

Step 4: Attach all the necessary documents as required and pay the registration fees.

Step 5: Once all the steps are completed, click on the submit option.

Step 6: If required, download the confirmation page for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling rounds.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling: Important Dates

1) Online registration and uploading of documents- July 7 to July 18

2) Publication of list of eligible registered candidates- July 26

3) Filling up of choices and locking by the candidates- July 28 to August 7

4) First round of seat allotment- August 9

5) Physical reporting in the respective directorates- August 9 to August 14

6) Second round of seat allotment- August 17

7) Physical reporting in the respective directorates- August 18 to August 22

8) Withdrawal of seat- August 24