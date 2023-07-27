Ashoka University Partners With the University of Groningen to Facilitate Joint Research Initiatives

Ashoka University and the University of Groningen in the Netherlands have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and made significant strides in enhancing their academic collaborations and fostering joint research initiatives. This collaboration aims to facilitate the interaction of students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as researchers and teachers, in order to build a vibrant intellectual atmosphere for collaborative work.

The MoU establishes the foundation for a significant and mutually beneficial partnership between these two esteemed organisations. They work to encourage creative partnerships, information sharing, and the exchange of best practices by active involvement in conferences, meetings, and other academic activities. The students, teachers, and researchers at both universities stand to gain a great deal from this partnership as a result.

Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University Somak Raychaudhury was positive about the collaboration and said, “This collaboration will bring together our efforts to establish an environment of innovative research and academic excellence, while promoting cultural understanding and global perspectives. This partnership aligns perfectly with Ashoka’s goals of stimulating international collaborations and fostering diversity within the realm of higher education."

Advertisement

Professor Gautam Menon, Ashoka University’s dean of research, emphasised the importance of the MoU in enhancing their chances for collaboration, particularly in the fields of research and innovation. “This partnership will further enlarge our envelope of opportunities for interdisciplinary collaborations, through an open exchange of ideas, academic material, scholars and students.," Menon added.