Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Aspire To Be A RAW Officer? Your Guide To Joining The Prestigious Agency

Aspire To Be A RAW Officer? Your Guide To Joining The Prestigious Agency

The job profile of a RAW agent includes monitoring the political and military developments in countries surrounding India

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 18:45 IST

Delhi, India

The candidates must be below 56 years.
The candidates must be below 56 years.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s premier foreign intelligence agency, commemorates a remarkable milestone as it completes 53 years of dedicated service to the nation. Established on September 21, 1968, in the aftermath of the Indo-China War of 1962 and 1965, RAW has been at the forefront of safeguarding India’s interests on the global stage.

Under the visionary guidance of its first director, Rameshwar Nath Kao, RAW has earned a reputation for its strategic expertise and operational prowess. Headquartered in Delhi, the agency’s primary mission encompasses gathering crucial foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism efforts, counter-proliferation measures, offering valuable advice to Indian policymakers, and advancing the country’s foreign strategic interests. RAW also plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security of India’s nuclear program, a vital aspect of the nation’s defence.

As an elite intelligence organization, RAW recruits its officers and agents through various channels, ensuring a diverse pool of talent. One of the prominent routes to join the agency is through the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), which opens opportunities for candidates aspiring to become Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers. Interested individuals can register on the official website of upsc.gov.in to initiate the process.

Advertisement

Apart from CSE, RAW also scouts for potential candidates from government departments, armed forces, intelligence agencies, police services, administrative services, and more. The selection process is rigorous, with multiple criteria evaluated to ensure the best fit for the agency’s demanding roles.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • Aspiring candidates for RAW must possess a graduation degree from a reputable organization or institute. Sharp memory power, excellent communication skills, and proficiency in at least one foreign language are essential attributes sought in potential recruits. While there is no specific age limit for joining RAW, candidates should be below 56 years of age and possess a work experience of over 20 years in the service.

    Recruitment through CSE prioritizes candidates who have successfully cleared the examination and opted for positions as IPS and IFS officers. Civil servants selected for RAW undergo comprehensive training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. At the culmination of the foundation course, the agency conducts interviews and psychological tests to identify the most suitable candidates. Those shortlisted embark on a one-year stint at RAW, showcasing their skills and dedication in the field of intelligence.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: July 28, 2023, 18:45 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 18:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App