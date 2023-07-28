Aspire To Be A RAW Officer? Your Guide To Joining The Prestigious Agency

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s premier foreign intelligence agency, commemorates a remarkable milestone as it completes 53 years of dedicated service to the nation. Established on September 21, 1968, in the aftermath of the Indo-China War of 1962 and 1965, RAW has been at the forefront of safeguarding India’s interests on the global stage.

Under the visionary guidance of its first director, Rameshwar Nath Kao, RAW has earned a reputation for its strategic expertise and operational prowess. Headquartered in Delhi, the agency’s primary mission encompasses gathering crucial foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism efforts, counter-proliferation measures, offering valuable advice to Indian policymakers, and advancing the country’s foreign strategic interests. RAW also plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security of India’s nuclear program, a vital aspect of the nation’s defence.

As an elite intelligence organization, RAW recruits its officers and agents through various channels, ensuring a diverse pool of talent. One of the prominent routes to join the agency is through the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), which opens opportunities for candidates aspiring to become Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers. Interested individuals can register on the official website of upsc.gov.in to initiate the process.

Advertisement

Apart from CSE, RAW also scouts for potential candidates from government departments, armed forces, intelligence agencies, police services, administrative services, and more. The selection process is rigorous, with multiple criteria evaluated to ensure the best fit for the agency’s demanding roles.