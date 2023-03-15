Assam Board Announces New Dates For General Science, English Exam After HSLC Paper Leak

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the revised examination dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) Class 10 General Science and English subjects. The revised dates for Assam HSLC 2023 were announced by State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu through his official Twitter handle.

The Class 10 General Science and English subject papers were cancelled after reports of paper leak incidents and students using unfair means in the exams made headlines. As per the revised dates, the General Science exam will now be held on March 30 while the English exam will be conducted on March 28. Earlier, the General Science exam was scheduled to be held on March 13.

“The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today (13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March," read the post. Meanwhile, SEBA has also issued a notification regarding the same on their official handle.

On March 12, State Education Minister released an official statement wherein he appealed to the HSLC students not to panic or feel disheartened over the cancellation of the General Science exam.

SEBA did not categorically accept that the paper was leaked, but they issued a notification mentioning a news telecast claiming that a handwritten model paper of General Science (C3) was found with some students and was circulated on social media. Later, Assam’s Director-General of Police GP Singh tweeted that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter.

There have been reports of board exam paper leak from other states as well. In West Bengal, the Class 10 English paper was reportedly leaked on social media. The Board secretary Ramanuj Ganguly informed the people who had uploaded the images were identified and action will be taken against them. In Maharashtra too, the Mathematics exam paper of Class 12 allegedly went viral on social media around 30 minutes before the exam.

