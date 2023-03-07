Assam Board Cancels HSLC English Exam, New Dates to be Announced Soon

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has cancelled the class 10 English examination in one of the centres of Cachar district. The decision to cancel the English exam paper was taken up after reports of using unfair means by students in Cachar’s JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre came to light.

The Assam board has not yet announced the re-examination date yet. As per the official notice shared by the education minister Ranoj Pegu, the English board exam for HSLC has been cancelled after receiving reports from local authorities that a few students at a particular exam centre were involved in alleged “dishonest methods during the exam."

The SEBA will take appropriate action after receiving the report. SEBA has also directed students to appear for the remaining exams without using any unfair means. The board has sought reports from district-level committees and High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) exam centres to report any kind of anomaly in the upcoming days of the exam.

The Assam board has urged candidates, examination officers, inspectors, and parents to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the examinations. In the last few days, SEBA has also received verbal complaints from other exam centres and reports have been sought from the concerned district authorities, the board said.

The Assam board conducted the class 10 English exam on Friday, March 3, as per schedule. Currently, the HSLC 10th exam is being held in 912 centres across the state for nearly 4.22 lakh candidates. According to the official date sheet, the Class 10 exams will continue till March 20.

The HSLC 2023 exams will conclude with the advanced mathematics, geography, commerce, home science, history, Sanskrit, computer science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian exam papers on the last date. Previously, the Assam board concluded the practical exams from February 24 to February 25.

