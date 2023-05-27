Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC to Declare 12th Result Soon, How to Check

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 soon. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official site of AHSEC- ahsec.assam.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the result link will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in. In order to check Higher Secondary results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers. Candidates are advised to keep admit cards ready.

While speaking to HT Digital, Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC said that the Assam HS Results 2023 will not be released this week. It is expected to be out next week.

This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for AHSEC Class 12– Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination. The Assam Class 12 final examination was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

Ste 2: Click the ‘Assam HS result 2023’ download link.

Step 3: Enter the roll number is the space provided.

Step 4: HS result 2023 Assam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check marks, qualifying status and download for future reference.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on mobile.

Step 2: Type ASSAM12.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: The AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.

To pass in Assam Class 12 exam 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in a subject and in aggregate. The AHSEC will be conducting the Assam HS compartment exams for students that fail to clear their HS exam in July 2023, tentatively.

Last year, the pass percentage of science-stream was 92.19 per cent, commerce-stream at 87.27 per cent and arts-stream 83.48 per cent. Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 was declared on May 22 for over 4.2 lakh students. The overall pass percentage was at 72.69 per cent.