Assam Board HSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared at sebaonline.org

The Secondary Education Board of Assam or SEBA announced the results for the HSLC Class 10 Supplementary exams on July 26. Students who took the Assam HSLC compartmental exams can now see their results on the official websites at sebaonline.org, site.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The compartmental examination was held by the Assam board from July 4 to July 8 for students who failed certain subjects during the annual main examination.

Assam Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

Step 2 - Look for the link related to “Class 10th Compartmental Exams Result 2023" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the necessary details like your roll number, date of birth, or any other required information.

Step 4 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" or “Check Result" button.

Step 5 - The result for Assam Class 10 Supplementary exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Carefully examine your results, which will include subject-specific and total grades.

Step 7 - For future reference, it is recommended to download and print the result page.