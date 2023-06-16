Assam Cabinet To Amend MBBS Admission Rules; Proposes 10% NRI Quota Among Others

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposes to amend MBBS and BDS admission rules in the state. The proposed changes were discussed in the latest state cabinet meeting. The state cabinet proposes 10 percent reservation of NRI students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The seat allocation for the NRI students will also include deduction of 15% All India Quota.

The minutes shared by the Chief Minister after the weekly state cabinet meeting mentioned that “10% of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15% All India Quota, Central Pool, North Eastern Council quota, Royal Govt of Bhutan quota seats to be reserved annually for NRI/NRI-sponsored students who have cleared NEET UG."

Further, Assam cabinet is also proposed to increase the reservation for other Other Backward Classes and MOBC category (non- creamy layer). A 10 percent EWS quota is also reserved for MBBS seats in six medical colleges of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur and Barpeta. The decision comes in the wake of increase in MBBS seats in the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam. In the meeting, an overview of the reservation of six communities is also shared.