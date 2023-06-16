Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Assam Cabinet To Amend MBBS Admission Rules; Proposes 10% NRI Quota Among Others

Further, Assam cabinet is also proposed to increase the reservation for other Other Backward Classes and MOBC category (non- creamy layer)

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 12:07 IST

Assam, India

The decision comes in the wake of increase in MBBS seats in the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Representative Image)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposes to amend MBBS and BDS admission rules in the state. The proposed changes were discussed in the latest state cabinet meeting. The state cabinet proposes 10 percent reservation of NRI students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The seat allocation for the NRI students will also include deduction of 15% All India Quota.

The minutes shared by the Chief Minister after the weekly state cabinet meeting mentioned that “10% of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15% All India Quota, Central Pool, North Eastern Council quota, Royal Govt of Bhutan quota seats to be reserved annually for NRI/NRI-sponsored students who have cleared NEET UG."

Further, Assam cabinet is also proposed to increase the reservation for other Other Backward Classes and MOBC category (non- creamy layer). A 10 percent EWS quota is also reserved for MBBS seats in six medical colleges of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur and Barpeta. The decision comes in the wake of increase in MBBS seats in the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam. In the meeting, an overview of the reservation of six communities is also shared.

    • CommunityPresent seat allocation (MBBS)Proposed seat allocation (MBBS, BDS)
    Children of Tea Garden/ Ex- Tea Garden Communities/ Tribes27 (Brahmaputra valley - 20 seats and Barak Valley- 7 seats)30 (Brahmaputra valley - 22 seats and Barak Valley- 8 seats)
    Moran58
    Matak58
    Tai Ahom610
    Chutia79
    Koch Rajbongshi1013

    Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency released the NEET UG 2023 Results. his year 11,45,976 candidates have qualified in the medical entrance examination. Two students have achieved the top spot with a perfect score of 720 marks, Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh. Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms," a senior NTA official told PTI. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates with 1.39 lakh candidates followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 lakh and Rajasthan also with more than 1 lakh.

    first published: June 16, 2023, 12:07 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 12:07 IST
