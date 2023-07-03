Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at dte.assam.gov.in; How to Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started the counselling registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today, July 3. Candidates who qualified for the CEE 2023 can now apply for counselling registration through the official website of DTE — dte.assam.gov.in. The last date to register is July 10.

“For participation in the online counselling process for provisional admission into the 1stsemester B.TECH courses of State Government Engineering Colleges of Assam based on the Common Entrance Examination [CEE-2023], the aspiring eligible candidates having CEE- 2023 Rank must fill up the online counselling form and upload their required documents as mentioned in the Counselling Guidelines -2023 by logging in, using their Application No. of CEE-2023," reads the official notification.

Assam CEE Counselling Registration: Steps to Register

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Assam CEE atdte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the option that claims ‘Assam CEE counselling Registration Link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Following that, a new window will be displayed.

Step 4: Log in with the help of newly generated credentials and start filling out the registration form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Before submitting, check all the necessary details.