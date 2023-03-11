Assam CEE 2023 Exam Schedule Released at astu.ac.in, Registration to Begin on March 14

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, has released the examination schedule for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023. As per the official schedule, the registration process for Assam CEE 2023 will begin on Tuesday, March 14, and conclude on April 3. Candidates can apply for the combined entrance exam online through the official website of ASTU, astu.ac.in.

According to the date sheet, the Assam CEE 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm. The hall ticket will be released 15 days before the start of the exam. While the result will be announced within 10 days of the conduct of the combined entrance exam.

The CEE 2023 will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The entrance exam will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) type and comprise a single paper of three hours duration. The subjects include mathematics, physics, and chemistry; 40 questions will be asked in each exam paper. It is to be noted that four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Assam CEE 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official site of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the registration link when activated.

Step 3: As the new window opens, fill out the application form correctly, upload all the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee as instructed.

Step 5: Submit the form as asked and keep the printout of the same for future reference.

While applying for the CEE 2023 exam, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. The combined entrance examination will be conducted by the ASTU for students seeking admission to the engineering colleges of Assam.

A copy of the application form or any other document doesn’t need to be sent to the ASTU office. All candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application form that needs to be produced during the counselling process. When the admit card is released, candidates who applied for the CEE 2023 exam can download them by using their application number and password on the portal.

