26-year-old Assam Doctor Mayur Hazarika Secures AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2022 in First Attempt

Assam doctor Mayur Hazarika achieved a remarkable feat as he topped in UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 among male candidates and secured 5th rank on his first attempt. Despite being a doctor, his desire to crack the civil services exam began in his third year of MBBS. His aim is to become an IFS officer and work on various foreign relations in the country.

“I did have an inclination towards civil services even before I joined medical. But due to a lack of guidance and resources back in 2015 that would guide me toward civil services, I opted to go for medical studies. Towards the end of my third year of MBBS, that desire towards civil services started to resurface and thus I decided to pursue that dream," said he.

Currently settled in Tezpur, Assam, Mayur attended Guwahati Medical College to pursue his MBBS degree and graduated in the year 2020. He did not expect he would secure such a high rank. Although he was quite hopeful about making it to the final list, he told News18.com. The desire to serve the country and the urge to represent the country at an international level is what motivated him to appear for the exam. “I want to become an IFS officer and work on various foreign relations in the country," he said.

Along with his UPSC preparation, the 26-year-old fulfilled his duties at a hospital in Nagaon district as part of his rural posting under the National Health Mission. He joined the online GS foundation batch of NEXT IAS while he was in rural service. Since he was a working candidate he had time constraints so he primarily relied on self-study. However, guidance from the online classes was really helpful, especially with respect to dynamic subjects like economy, science and tech, and current affairs, he said.

Mayur completed his schooling at Don Bosco High School, Tezpur followed by Ramanujan Junior College. He lives with his parents and his sister. His father is an engineer, while his mother is a homemaker.

Talking about his preparation strategy, he informed for prelims he relied on limited credible quality sources and went for multiple rounds of revisions. For mains, he went for a large-scale value addition in the form of statistics, data, govt schemes, anecdotes, etc.