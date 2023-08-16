Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Assam Madrasa Student Murder: Teacher, Hostel Warden Arrested

Assam Madrasa Student Murder: Teacher, Hostel Warden Arrested

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the killing of the boy and to find out who are the murderers

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:13 IST

Silchar, India

The teacher of Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area of the district was first picked up for interrogation on Sunday (Representative Image)
The teacher of Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area of the district was first picked up for interrogation on Sunday (Representative Image)

The lone teacher and the hostel warden of the madrasa in the Cachar district of Assam, where the beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found, were arrested on Monday, police said.

The teacher of Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area of the district was first picked up for interrogation on Sunday after the body was found, the police said.

"After quizzing him the whole night, we found that his role in the incident was doubtful. So, we arrested him. Later, the hostel warden was also arrested," a police official said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the killing of the boy and to find out his murderers.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning the boy’s beheaded body was seen by one of his six roommates in the madrasa hostel after he woke up.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The victim was identified as Rajibul Hussain (12).

    The madrasa, which has about 20 students, has been sealed, the police official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: August 16, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:13 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App