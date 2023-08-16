Assam Madrasa Student Murder: Teacher, Hostel Warden Arrested

The lone teacher and the hostel warden of the madrasa in the Cachar district of Assam, where the beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found, were arrested on Monday, police said.

The teacher of Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa in Dholai area of the district was first picked up for interrogation on Sunday after the body was found, the police said.

"After quizzing him the whole night, we found that his role in the incident was doubtful. So, we arrested him. Later, the hostel warden was also arrested," a police official said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the killing of the boy and to find out his murderers.

On Sunday morning the boy’s beheaded body was seen by one of his six roommates in the madrasa hostel after he woke up.