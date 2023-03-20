Assam Paper Leak: Assam HSLC Geography Paper Not Leaked, Ranoj Pegu Issues Clarification

The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu recently issued a clarification regarding the reports of another paper leak of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC). Taking to Twitter, the education minister stated that the Geography question paper being circulated online is fake. Pegu also mentioned that the concerned officer has been instructed to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the same.

“The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station," Assam Education Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the rumours of the paper leak of the Geography exam. Taking to his social media handle, Sarma tweeted that the matter of fake news reports will be handled by the Assam Police.

“It appears that certain groups of people are attempting to disrupt the entire atmosphere by fabricating false leaks of the High School Leaving Certificate exam papers," Sarma’s post read. He also said that the Assam Police will investigate the matter to ascertain the identities of the groups or people involved and take appropriate actions.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Assam Education Minister on Saturday stated that the pictures of Assam Class 10 or HSLC Geography paper which is being circulated on social media are from the year 2021 and not a photo of the board exam 2023 paper. He also confirmed that this year’s paper has not been leaked, as per reports.

The Assam government is currently investigating all the suspects involved in the paper leak this year, after two instances of paper leak of Class 10 took place.

Days ago, the General Science exam for Class 10 was cancelled by the SEBA after it came to light that the General Science question papers were sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp. Earlier to that, the Assam board had cancelled Assamese paper too for the same reason.

According to the official SEBA HSLC timetable, the geography exam is scheduled to be held today, March 20.

