Assam PAT 2023 Result Declared at dte.assam.gov.in, How to Check

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website- dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their roll number and date of birth.

Assam PAT 2023 exam was scheduled on June 18, 2023. The polytechnic exam for 2023 was conducted from 10 am to noon. Candidates will be able to upload their documents on the official website from July 1 to July 10. The admit cards for Assam PAT 2023 were released on June 5.

ASSAM PAT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your login details

Step 4: Your Assam PAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and take the print for future reference.

In order to pass Assam PAT 2023, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate marks in Mathematics and Science. However, SC and ST candidates have a relaxation wherein they need to obtain minimum aggregate marks of 35 per cent and 33 per cent respectively in these two subjects.

The directorate informed that the schedule for online counselling will be announced later and will be updated on the official website- dte.gov.in. Assam PAT is a state-level entrance test for applicants seeking admission to polytechnic diploma programmes in Assam.