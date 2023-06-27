Assam PAT 2023 Result to be Announced Tomorrow at dte.assam.gov.in

Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
The PAT 2023 result will be announced tomorrow, June 28 after 5 pm

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 18:04 IST

Assam, India

Candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their roll number and date of birth (Representative Image)
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result date and time. The PAT 2023 result will be announced tomorrow, June 28 after 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website- dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their roll number and date of birth. Assam PAT 2023 exam was scheduled on June 18, 2023. The polytechnic exam for 2023 was conducted from 10 am to noon. Candidates will be able to upload their documents on the official website from July 1 to July 10. All the candidates have also been asked to complete their selection of institutes and branches.

Assam PAT Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your login details

Step 4: Your Assam PAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and take the print for future reference.

In the Assam PAT 2023, the question paper will consist of two sections: mathematics and science. The maximum mark allocated for these sections will be 100. The questions in the exam will be in the format of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the examination will be OMR based.

The admit cards for Assam PAT 2023 were released on June 5 and were only issued to candidates who had successfully completed the application process within the specified deadline.

    • The Assam PAT 2023 examination is scheduled to take place in various cities, including Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Silapathar, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Golaghat, Mangaldoi, and Tezpur.

    While announcing the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time, the directorate also said that the schedule for online counselling will be announced later and will be updated on the official website- dte.gov.in. Assam PAT is a state-level entrance test for applicants seeking admission to polytechnic diploma programmes in Assam

    first published: June 27, 2023, 18:04 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 18:04 IST
