Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Assam PAT 2023 Result To be Released Today at dte.assam.gov.in, How to Check

Assam PAT 2023 Result To be Released Today at dte.assam.gov.in, How to Check

The Assam PAT 2023 was held on June 18 and candidates would have to fill in their roll number and date of birth in order to get the results and scorecards

Advertisement

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:30 IST

Assam, India

Between July 1 and 10, candidates must finalise their selection of institutes and branches and upload their documentation to the website (Representative Image)
Between July 1 and 10, candidates must finalise their selection of institutes and branches and upload their documentation to the website (Representative Image)

Assam’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the date and timing for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) results 2023. The Assam PAT 2023 result will be declared today, June 28th, shortly after 5 PM. Candidates who took the examination will be able to obtain and view their scorecards online at dte.assam.gov.in.

The Assam PAT 2023 was held on June 18 from 10 AM to 12 PM and candidates who took the exam would have to fill in their roll number and date of birth in order to get the Assam PAT 2023 results and scorecards.

Advertisement

DTE further stated that the date and time for online counselling will be published later and would be updated on dte.gov.in when publishing the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time. Between July 1 and 10, candidates must finalise their selection of institutes and branches and upload their documentation to the website.

Assam PAT 2023 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam at dte.gov.in

Step 2: look for and click on the link that reads “Assam PAT 2023 result".

Step 3: Key in your Assam PAT roll number and date of birth on the result portal

Step 4: Submit the Assam PAT credentials filled out. The result will open in a new screen.

Step 5: Download the Assam PAT 2023 result scorecard and take a print out of the same for future records.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam & MM Keeravani On Oscars' Academy List Of New Members
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Science and maths questions totalling 100 marks were included in the Assam PAT 2023. The Assam PAT 2023 questions were of the objective type with multiple choice questions (MCQs) and were scored by an optical mark reader (OMR).

    The PAT 2023 is conducted for admission to 3-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology programmes at the Assam State Government Polytechnics and Polytechnics outside Assam (against seats provided by the Government of India) for the academic year 2023-24.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 28, 2023, 08:30 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App