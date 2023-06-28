Assam PAT 2023 Result To be Released Today at dte.assam.gov.in, How to Check

Assam’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the date and timing for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) results 2023. The Assam PAT 2023 result will be declared today, June 28th, shortly after 5 PM. Candidates who took the examination will be able to obtain and view their scorecards online at dte.assam.gov.in.

The Assam PAT 2023 was held on June 18 from 10 AM to 12 PM and candidates who took the exam would have to fill in their roll number and date of birth in order to get the Assam PAT 2023 results and scorecards.

DTE further stated that the date and time for online counselling will be published later and would be updated on dte.gov.in when publishing the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time. Between July 1 and 10, candidates must finalise their selection of institutes and branches and upload their documentation to the website.

Assam PAT 2023 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam at dte.gov.in

Step 2: look for and click on the link that reads “Assam PAT 2023 result".

Step 3: Key in your Assam PAT roll number and date of birth on the result portal

Step 4: Submit the Assam PAT credentials filled out. The result will open in a new screen.

Step 5: Download the Assam PAT 2023 result scorecard and take a print out of the same for future records.