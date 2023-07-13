Assam State Universities Begins UG Admission Process, How to Apply

The Assam director of higher education has instructed state universities, including Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, and Bodoland University to release the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The official statement emphasised that the universities must update the URL of the merit list notice on the Samarth portal, assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

The Assam education department has also issued an admission advisory on July 10 for undergraduate admissions, addressing all state universities and colleges offering four-year undergraduate programs (FYUP). The advisory reiterated that only those applicants will be eligible for Assam UG admission 2023 who have registered and completed the application form submission and have selected at least one programme.

For candidates who missed the application period, there is still an opportunity to apply afresh in one or 10 programmes during the spot admission application drive from July 20 to 22. Only programmes or institutions with vacant seats will be available for selection. It is important to note that for admission under the fee waiver scheme, interested candidates must submit a family income certificate.

Advertisement

Assam UG Admission 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website of SAMARTH Assam.

Step 2 - The homepage will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Click on ‘Login.’

Step 4 - A new webpage requesting details will appear.

Step 5 - Enter the required details and click on login.

Step 6 - Once logged in, check the selection status.

Step 7 - Choose the desired course and college, and submit the preference.

Step 8 - Finally, complete the admission process at the chosen college.

Advertisement

Further, the advisory highlighted that admission should not be denied to any candidate who meets the necessary criteria and provides the required documents. It also stated that admissions can be conducted simultaneously for different programs, and the colleges/universities have been provided with the necessary program user credentials.

To ensure a smooth admission process, the advisory stated that there will be no waitlist for admission. Instead, any remaining vacant seats after the first round will be made available for candidates participating in the second round. The universities have been instructed to upload the second merit list for Assam UG admission 2023 on July 15, followed by the third merit list on July 20. If any seats remain unfilled after the third round, those seats will be open for spot admission.