Atishi, Delhi Mayor Blame BJP For 'Dilapidated' Condition Of Primary Schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday blamed the BJP for the dilapidated condition of primary schools in the city and asserted that the AAP-led civic body will strive for providing students equal access to a conducive learning environment. Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted a surprise inspection of the MCD Primary School in Wazirabad village on Monday. During the inspection, they found the school in bad shape owing to lack of maintenance and cleanliness. Reprimanding the school principal for her negligent attitude, Atishi said, “Such a condition of the school is unacceptable and is a result of the BJP’s 15 year-old legacy in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The principal and the school administration must ensure that students receive proper education in a clean and safe environment. The neglect shown towards the school is a reflection of the careless attitude towards the future of our children." “We cannot allow our children to be deprived of proper education due to the negligence of authorities. I have given an ultimatum to the principal and the school administration to run the affairs of the institute appropriately failing which strict action will be taken against them," she added.

In a statement, the AAP-ruled MCD said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only worked to destroy schools during its tenure in the civic body. It is evident from the dilapidated classrooms, broken desks, and poor facilities that children’s futures have been played with in the MCD for so many years." Oberoi said the poor state of cleanliness in the school reflects the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students studying there.

“Students in junior classes were found sitting on the floor, the principal was not present at school, and the school was in extremely unhygienic condition. Some of the classes were being partially used as storerooms, and the desks and benches in some of the classrooms were covered with a thick layer of dust that had not been cleaned in a long time," the statement said. The education minister and the Delhi mayor have asked the principal and the school administration to submit an action taken report without delay.

