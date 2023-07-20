ATMA Admit Card 2023 Released At atmaaims.com, How To Download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July session admit cards 2023. Candidates who have already registered for the test can download the admit card by using their PID and password. The AIMS ATMA admit cards for the July session will has been made available on the official website atatmaaims.com.

AIMS ATMA exam is scheduled to take place on July 23, followed by the announcement of results on July 28. The ATMA admit cards contain essential details like the candidate’s personal information, photograph, signature, roll number, exam time slot, and exam day instructions.

AIMS ATMA 2023 July session admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA atatmaaims.com.

Step 2: On the webpage, click on the ‘ATMA admit card 2023 download’ link.

Step 3: A new window will open. Now add your login credentials like PID and password and click on submit.

Step 4: Your ATMA admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Make sure to check all the details carefully and take a printout of the admit card for exam day.

According to the guidelines shared by ATMA, it is compulsory to carry your hall tickets along to the exam centre. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear for the exam.