Autonomous Commission for Selection of Teachers to Be Constituted in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that an autonomous commission be set up for appointment of teachers in various educational institutions, a step that would help ensure time-bound selection, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline.

At present separate authorities, boards and commissions have been constituted for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state. At a meeting, the chief minister said apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, teachers are also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

For minority institutions of higher or secondary education, the selection process is conducted through the Board of Management for minority institutions and for technical education it is done through Board of Governance or Board of Directors for technical institutions, he said.

Adityanath said in order to carry out practical reforms, it would be appropriate to set up a unified commission for selection of teachers.

He said the ‘Uttar Pradesh Siksha Seva Chayan Ayog’ (Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission) should be formed as a corporate body by giving an integrated form to teacher selection commissions, a statement here said.

The Commission should be given the form of an autonomous corporate body and the guidelines on direct recruitment of teachers will be made by it. Directing officials to prepare and present the proposal, setting the outline on the nature of the new commission, he said qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the Commission should also be decided.

A person holding a post like vice-chancellor of universities or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service should be made the chairman of the Commission, he said. Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists should be among the members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes/tribes, women and minorities should also be represented in the Commission, he added.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) should also be organised through this Commission. TET should be held on time, he said, adding new recruitment of teachers of primary, secondary, minority and other institutions should be held through this Commission.

