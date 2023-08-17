Ayush NEET UG 2023 Registrations to Begin From Sep 1, Counselling Schedule Released

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule on the website. In accordance with the schedule, the round one registration will start from September 1 and end on September 4, 2023. Candidates can access and download the counselling schedule from the official website at aaccc.gov.in. The choice filing and locking facility will begin on September 2 and conclude on September 4.

Processing of seat allotment will be completed on September 5 and 6, 2023. The round one seat allotment results will be released on September 7. Candidates can report to the alloted institutes for physical verification of the documents from September 8 to September 13, 2023. The Committee has decided to conduct four rounds of counselling session including stray vacancy round.

It has to be remembered that once three rounds of counselling are finished the Committee will send a report of vacant seats in deemed university and list of eligible candidates. Then it will be the onus of the universities to conduct stray vacancy rounds. It is worthy to note that seats remaining vacant after stray round of AACCC will not be transferred or sent back to their respective states.

AYUSH NEET COUNSELLING ROUNDS

Ayush All India Quota: There will be a total of three rounds of AIQ online counselling (which is Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 or mop-up round). Seats that are vacant under AIQ after Round 3 or the mop-up round will be transferred or sent back to the respective states.

Ayush Central Universities/National Institutes: Under this, there will be four rounds of counselling namely - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 or mop-up round, and finally the stray vacancy round. The Round 1, 2 and 3 or mop-up round will be held online by the AACCC. Meanwhile, the stray vacancy round will be administered by the respective Central University/National Institute (during this process the AACCC will send the list of selected candidates to the respective Central University/ National Institute).