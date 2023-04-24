Azim Premji University Opens PG Diploma In Development Leadership Programme Admissions for 2024

Azim Premji University in Bengaluru has opened applications for its Postgraduate Diploma in Development Leadership programme. This 11-month, part-time diploma programme is designed to enable individuals to keep up with their current employment while enrolling in classes. Over the course of three terms, the diploma offers a mix of on-campus and online instruction.

The Diploma in Development Leadership curriculum is intended for professionals in mid- to senior-level positions who have a minimum of eight years of experience working in the development sector. Those who currently hold leadership positions in their businesses or who are shortly to be in such positions will be eligible for this programme. The course is also open to anyone who works with grassroots organisations, movements for social change, and NGOs.

Richa Govil, Director of Azim Premji University’s School of Development, highlighted the program’s impact on working professionals and remarked, “Mid-career and senior professionals in the development sector have years of deep experience of working in the sector. This program helps them anchor their rich experiences within a broader understanding of society, development concerns, ideas and trajectories. It also helps them reflect upon the nature of development organisations and what it takes to lead them."

To better guide their professional aspirations, participants in this programme will gain knowledge concerning the historical forces and individual experiences that have defined India’s development reality. The curriculum will also improve participants’ leadership abilities to build inclusive, adaptable, and collaborative organisations. Most importantly, it will increase one’s communication, analytical, and other abilities for monitoring financial management, analysing data, and advocating for progress.

Those who are interested in applying for the Diploma in Development Leadership must do so by May 30, and the deadline for the written assignment is tentatively set for June 18. The interviews are expected to take place in the first and second weeks of July. The programme is scheduled for commencement on January 22, 2024.

