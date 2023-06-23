Ban On English Was Clerical Error, says Darul Uloom Deoband

After facing flak for prohibiting students from learning English, the Darul Uloom Deoband (DUD) has informed the minority commission that it never objected to English education, but it was a clerical error that led to misunderstanding. “The Islamic seminary has been running courses on English, Hindi, mathematics, and computer science. There is no restriction on learning any language like English, etc. It was a clerical error in the notification issued on June 13, which led to the misunderstanding," reads the statement by the education department of DUD addressed to chairperson of commission for minorities Ashfaq Saifi.

It said: “However, students studying in DUD are not allowed to take admission in another educational institution for second degree, as pursuing two courses from different institutions at the same time impacts studies. Legally too, it is not allowed. But after completing the course from DUD, the student can pursue a second degree, for which the seminary has no objection. " Chairperson of commission for minorities Ashfaq Saifi said, “During a probe by Saharanpur district administration, it was found that DUD not only runs English language courses along with other modern education subjects, but it also has an English library. English language is the need of the hour. Right from the judiciary to preparation for government jobs like civil services, knowing the English language is important. We expect that DUD will continue to impart education to students in English and other languages too."

