Banaras Hindu University Announces Four-Year Graduation Course From 2024

Students can now pursue a four-year-long graduation course from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India. The Rector of BHU has informed about this decision in a media report. The report has also informed that this course will be incorporated into the curriculum of the college from next year, that is 2024. The report further describes that a committee will be formed that will implement the rules promulgated under the New Education Policy. Besides this step, BHU students will also be granted the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) to pursue their courses. As per the media report, more than 14,000 students have registered for this credit in the session 2021-2022. More than 15,000 students have opted for registration in the session of 2022-2023. ABC is a virtual/digital storehouse that contains information on the credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey. It will help the students to open their accounts and give multiple options for entering and leaving colleges.

During the 4-year graduation course, students will also be granted the option of a multiple entry and exit system. In this system, a student will get the option to drop their course and resume it at a later stage, as and when they desire or deem it worth pursuing. Implementation of this system eases the burden on students who have to drop out of the course due to financial circumstances or some other reasons. Students can leave the graduation course in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year. They will be awarded the diploma degree in 2nd, graduation degree in the 3rd, and graduation with honours degree in 4th year.

BHU has also reopened the registration window for PG admission 2023. The eligible candidates can apply for the PG programs at BHU via their official website www.bhuonline.in. The candidates started applying for the courses on July 25. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Common Entrance Test can apply to BHU for admission. The university offers more than 50 programs, which has provided aspiring candidates with many choices for their higher education. The registration window was previously closed on July 16. It has now been reopened to accommodate more students.