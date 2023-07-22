Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Reopens Registration For Admission To Post Graduation

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the reopening of the registration window for PG Admission 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for admission to various PG programs at BHU through the official website, www.bhuonline.in, starting from July 25.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2023) can apply to BHU for admission. The university offers more than 50 PG programs, providing aspiring candidates with a wide range of choices for their higher education. The registration window was previously closed on July 16, but it has been reopened to accommodate more applicants.

To apply for PG Admission 2023 at BHU, candidates must have passed CUET PG 2023. After entering their CUET PG 2023 scores, the university will prepare the merit list for admission.

Before applying for PG programs, candidates should carefully check the eligibility requirements for the program of their choice. The eligibility criteria include subjects studied in CUET PG 2023, NTA score for the specific postgraduate program at BHU, subjects studied at the graduation level, and the percentage of marks obtained in the undergraduate degree. For candidates with CGPA, the conversion into a percentage must be done as per the rules of the concerned university.