Banking Jobs: Know The Most Popular Exams And How To Prepare

Some of the most popular ones are SBI PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, RBI Grade B, RBI Assistant and NABARD Grade A.

May 30, 2023

Make sure you check the syllabus for each exam thoroughly to not miss out on any subject.

Bank exams are a great way to have a stable job with a great pay scale towards the start of one’s career. The banking sector opens up a variety of job posts that are filled through several exams across the country. Some of the most popular ones are SBI PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, RBI Grade B, RBI Assistant and NABARD Grade A.

The banking sector is a popular one among fresh graduates and experienced personnel as it gives them job security along with not too hectic of a work schedule. Added allowances and benefits further motivate people to appear for these exams in large numbers. In recent years, the popularity of these exams has further increased.

One has to prepare for the topmost level of bank exams to get selected as Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers, Clerical Cadre, and many other senior posts. They need to understand the whole syllabus of each of the exams and the recruitment process to get selected for these roles.

While each exam has a differently defined pattern, most of them include Logical reasoning, mathematics and English sections. Therefore, working on these three should be of utmost importance for candidates appearing in these exams.

Bank exams like IBPS RRB, IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS SO, SBI Clerk, SBI PO, RBI Assistant, and RBI Grade B will also be conducted this year and candidates must check the syllabus thoroughly to not miss out on the exam pattern and subjects. Once they know it, studying and revising along with mock tests should work the best for them.

The IBPS RRB-Regional Rural Bank examinations are considered to be the easiest to crack among all the banking exams. IBPS RRB is conducted for the recruitment of Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Don’t forget that a lot of recruitment processes involve interviews after the written exam. Therefore, once you clear the first stage, make sure you research well about the frequently asked interview questions and talk to candidates with prior interview experience.

    May 30, 2023
