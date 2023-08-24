Bareilly Schools to Remain Closed Today Owing to Heavy Rainfall and Flooding

Schools administered by the Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other educational boards in Bareilly will remain closed today, August 24, as a result of the persistently torrential rainfall in the city. This holiday is applicable to all students in classes 1–8. BSA Sanjay Singh, the official overseeing educational matters, has issued a directive ordering the closure of all schools in the city of Bareilly for the day. Schools with exams or pre-scheduled programmes for grades one through eight, on the other hand, have been granted permission to continue functioning.

All school administrations have been asked to strictly adhere to the instructions given by BSA Sanjay Singh. SR International School, on the other hand, has made it clear through all of its communication channels that classes will be held online. Parents of students at SR International School have expressed reservations of this move since the government has declared a holiday for schools. They argue that online classes should not be conducted in disregard of the government’s order.

In response to these concerns, Ruma Goyal, MD of SR International School, told Amar Ujala that online lessons are routinely held during holidays. She suggested that, given the unavoidable shutdown of physical schools due to adverse weather, offering online lessons is an acceptable course of action.

Persistent heavy rains have interrupted routine school operations in Bareilly over the last two days. On Wednesday, the schools had water seeping in, which caused several issues. While some parents chose to keep their children at home, those children who did go to school experienced a number of difficulties. Teachers had to protect their teaching supplies by placing them in raised places when the classrooms began to flood.