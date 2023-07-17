Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 250 Field Assistant Posts

For general and OBC category students, the application fee is Rs 885 and for candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/PH categories, it is Rs 531.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST

Delhi, India

The last date to apply is July 20.

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 250 field assistant posts. The last date of application is July 20 and interested applicants should visit the official website www.becil.com for all the details.

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be from 21 years to 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Additional preference will be given to candidates with computer knowledge and good command of Hindi.

Application fees:

For general category/OBC/ex-serviceman/women candidates: Rs 885

For SC/ST/EWS/PH category: Rs 531

Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the skill test as part of the selection process. Applicants are required to provide accurate information regarding their educational qualifications and work experience in detail.

Remuneration

Rs 22,744 will be given according to the current minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for graduates.

Application process:

Visit the official website www.becil.com.

Click on the careers option.

Select the registration option https://becilregistration.in/Register and proceed with the application form.

Fill out the form and complete the payment process.

Submit the form and download the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

Additional information:

Preference will be given to residents of Delhi and to those who have experience in a similar position.

Applicants will be informed via email/ telephone for skill tests, interviews and interactions.

BECIL will not accept any request for correction of application form, applicants are suggested to review their forms before submitting.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview or test.

Applicants need to take a printout of their application forms.

Mobile numbers and email IDs should be submitted accurately so that the officials can connect.

Applicants can contact the department in case of any inquiry other than technical issues at sanyogita@becil.com / 0120-4177860 and for technical help at techquery11@gmail.com.

    • BECIL was established on March 24, 1995, as a Central Public Enterprise of the government of India. It offers project consulting and turnkey solutions for the complete spectrum of radio and television broadcast engineering, including terrestrial transmission infrastructure, and satellite and cable broadcasting in India and overseas.

    It also provides services like building design and construction related to broadcasting. BECIL’s headquarter is in Delhi and its corporate office is in Noida.

    About the Author

    Education and Careers Desk

    first published: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST
