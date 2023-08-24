BECIL Recruitment 2023: Hiring For 23 Posts Open Until August 31; Details Inside

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for different posts, including technical assistant and lab technician. Interested candidates are required to submit applications on the official website of BECIL. BECIL has invited these applications for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, West Bengal. This space articulates the important details of the vacancies in BECIL. The candidates can earn up to Rs 50,000 while working here.

The last date to submit the applications: is August 31

Educational qualifications:

The aspirants are required to be a minimum class 12 pass out, and some positions also need them to have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or a Bachelor of Science. Now let’s take a look at the position-wise requirements:

1. Technical Assistant/OT Technician- Aspirants who are applying for this job should have pursued a BSc in the OT technique and are also required to have five years of experience in the same field. The students who have passed their class 12th in the science stream will also be considered eligible for this job. Candidates who have completed their diploma course in OT technique and have 8 years of experience in the same can also apply for the posts of Technical Assistant or OT Technician.

2. Speech therapist- Job seekers for this post are required to have a BSc degree in speech and hearing.

3. Manager/Supervisor/Gas officer- Contenders for this post should have pursued a degree in mechanical engineering and have a 5-year of experience as well in the same field. Aspirants who have completed their diploma in mechanical engineering or have 7 years of experience can apply for this job as well.

4. Data Entry Operator- Aspirants applying for the post of data entry operator should have completed their education to an intermediate level. They should also have a typing speed of 8000 depressions per hour.

5. Lab Technician- Candidates are required to have completed their class 12th and have a diploma in medical lab technology.

A number of posts:

1. Technical Assistant- 7

2. Speech therapist- 1

3. Operation Theater- 3

4. Manager/Supervisor/- 1

5. Data Entry Operator- 5

6. Lab Technician- 6

Remuneration

1. Technical Assistant- Rs 50,600

2. Speech Therapist - Rs 50,600

3. OT Technician - Rs 50,600

4. Manager/Supervisor/- Rs 52,300