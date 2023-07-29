Begusarai's DEO Orders Salary Deduction Of Male Teachers If Not Clean Shave

The District Education Officer of Begusarai, Bihar has issued a notification directing all the teachers to follow certain protocols in the school. The direction asked the male teachers to attend school with clean shave and if the order is not complied with salary will be deducted. Further, the administration has completely prohibited wearing jeans and t-shirts in the schools. On the other hand, female teachers are asked not to wear revealing and bright colour cloths. They are advised to wear Indian dress incase of non-compliance action will be taken.

Other rules include, that teacher would avoid sitting on chair while teaching, maintaining discipline in class, being punctual, maintenance of school administration infrastructure like repairing of toilets and wiring.

The District Education Officer has notified the order to all the principals and headmasters of the schools. The officer has put down some 14 points that school administration has to follow including maintenance of hygiene and guidelines for dressing staffs. Before taking these steps, the government has also taken similar stand for state government employees. It is directed to the officials not to wear jeans and t- shirts and opt for formal clothing for both male and female employees.