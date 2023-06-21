BEL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 24 Vacancies of Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna company, is inviting applications for the post of Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer posts. There are total 24 openings for these posts and the company has released a detailed advertisement on its official website at www.bel-india.in. The last date to register yourself is July 4, 2023.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Control Electronics/Electronics): 05

Senior Engineer (Control Electronics/Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science): 19

BEL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Education Criteria-

Advertisement

For the position of Deputy Manager in the Electronics/Electrical Engineering discipline, candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline. General/OBC candidates are required to have a First Class, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need a Pass Class. The degree should be from an AICTE-approved college/institute or a recognized University.

Similarly, for the position of Senior Engineer in the Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering discipline, candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline. General/OBC/EWS candidates are required to have a First Class, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need a Pass Class. The degree should be from an AICTE-approved college/institute or a recognised university.

Age Criteria-

Deputy Manager: The upper age limit for Deputy Manager positions is 36 years as of May 1, 2023.

Senior Engineer: The upper age limit for Senior Engineer positions is 32 years as of May 1, 2023.

Advertisement

BEL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

To apply for the recruitment, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600 plus 18 per cent GST. The payment can be made through SBI Collect, either online or at a State Bank of India branch. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection procedure for the recruitment process includes the following steps:

Advertisement

1) Candidates need to fill in the application form with accurate details and attach the required documents as specified in the advertisement.

2) Shortlisted candidates, based on the screening of applications and submitted documents, will be called for a written test that carries a weightage of 85 marks.

3) They will be then shortlisted for the interview in a ratio of 1:5 based on their scores in the written test.

4) The list of candidates shortlisted for the written test and interview will be published on the BEL website.