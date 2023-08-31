Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Bengal Education Dept to Sanction Rs 37 Lakh for CCTV Cameras on JU Campus

WB Education dept to sanction Rs 37 lakh to Jadavpur University (JU) to install cameras at campus

August 31, 2023

A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel on August 9 (File Photo)
A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9

The West Bengal higher education department is likely to sanction Rs 37 lakh to Jadavpur University (JU) for installing CCTV cameras on the campus following an uproar over the death of a 17-year-old student on August 10 because of alleged ragging. A higher education department official informed.

