Bengal Education Dept to Sanction Rs 37 Lakh for CCTV Cameras on JU Campus

The West Bengal higher education department is likely to sanction Rs 37 lakh to Jadavpur University (JU) for installing CCTV cameras on the campus following an uproar over the death of a 17-year-old student on August 10 because of alleged ragging. A higher education department official informed.
first published: August 31, 2023, 14:31 IST
last updated: August 31, 2023, 14:31 IST