Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Bengaluru Engineering College Allegedly Demands 2.1% of Student’s Salary as Placement Fee

Bengaluru Engineering College Allegedly Demands 2.1% of Student’s Salary as Placement Fee

As per the post, the college had allegedly withheld the certificates of the student which is hindering her onboarding process at the company

Advertisement

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 10:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

The post also mentioned that the payment requirement was not disclosed beforehand (Representative Image)
The post also mentioned that the payment requirement was not disclosed beforehand (Representative Image)

A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1 per cent of students’ salaries as part of “Placement Fee" from students upon securing a job through campus placements. Screenshots of the post, which was shared by user PurpleRageX on ‘Bangalore’ Reddit group, sparked outrage on social media platform Twitter.

As per the post, the college had allegedly withheld the certificates of the student which is hindering her onboarding process at the company. The user also claimed that despite repeated requests for official documentation supporting this fee claim, the college has failed to provide any.

The post also mentioned that the payment requirement was not disclosed beforehand and that the college was pressuring the student to make the payment without presenting any written evidence of this obligation.

Advertisement

“My college requires me to pay 2.1 per cent of my CTC and they have termed it as ‘Placement Cell Fee’. This payment wasn’t mentioned before and now they are withholding all my certificates and it’s hindering my further procedures with my company However, they won’t produce any document or circular where it mentions this clause of making this payment, post my placement," the post read.

The student, who revealed the details in the post, said the college was forcing her to pay the fee. “They are only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay," she said.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • The student also added that they are not even earning yet and have still been asked to pay this fee. The institution in question was identified as New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE) when users requested further details. The student’s account further included allegations that the college had imposed similar fees on previous batches of students who had secured placements with various companies. The student is now looking for suggestions on the next step of action.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 10:30 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 10:30 IST
    Read More