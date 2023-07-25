Bengaluru Student Dies by Suicide After Being Caught With Phone During Exam; Family Alleges Harassment

The parents of a 19-year-old student who jumped to his death after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone during semester exams staged a protest on Monday along with a few other students against PES University. They alleged that Aditya Prabhu was forced to take the extreme step following “harassment" by college staff.

The incident took place on July 17 when Prabhu jumped off the college building rooftop.

Demanding justice for her son, Prabhu’s mother has created an Instagram page titled ‘Justice for Aditya Prabhu’ in which she said her son had called her from college after the phone was allegedly found on him. She said Prabhu told her he had forgotten to take the phone out of his pocket before the examination began. She alleged that her son was being harassed by college authorities and staff.

She further alleged in the Instagram post that the college authorities initially falsely claimed that the body in the varsity premises was not of their student, but someone else who had walked into the college. The police have, meanwhile, faulted college officials for not supervising the student after confiscating the mobile phone.

Advertisement

Following media reports, the University released a statement that it would co-operate with the ongoing investigation and be more sensitive towards students. “We at the university are not heartless and insensitive to the pain it has caused the parents, as alleged by the media around us. We have also lost a bright boy," read the statement.

Prabhu’s father has demanded that officials responsible be suspended. “Those who are involved in this, strict action must be taken against them. No student must be treated this way. We have demanded that those involved must be suspended," he said after meeting the DCP.