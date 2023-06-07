BHU Admission 2023: Registration For UG Admissions Begins Today at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin the registration process for undergraduate programs for the academic session 2023-24 from today, June 7. Interested candidates who have appeared in the CUET UG 2023 can fill the application form at the admission portal- bhuonline.in.

To check the relevant details, applicants should carefully read the BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the web portal before proceeding. For making the process smoother for the applicants a help video entitled ‘How to Register for Admission in BHU’ has also been uploaded at bhuonline.in.

The university will only admit students who have appeared in the CUET UG 2023. CUET UG was held in 13 languages. The last phase of CUET UG is currently going on.

BHU has released a complete information bulletin for all the BA courses along with the location, intake and counselling code. There are special provisions for DC/ST/Employee wards/supernumerary seats/OBC/EWS/persons with disability candidates, etc. To apply for BA General Course and other courses, students must have passed minimum 10+2 or equivalent examination.