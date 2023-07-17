BHU Admission 2023 via CUET: Registration Re-opens for UG Courses at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reopened the online registration process for all undergraduate (UG) programmes, allowing candidates another opportunity to apply. Aspiring students can submit their applications by visiting the official BHU website at bhuonline.in until July 23. The university decided to reopen the registration following the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 15.

“Following the announcement of CUET UG 2023 results by NTA, the registration portal for admission to UG courses of Banaras Hindu University is live now. Applicants willing to take admission may register by visiting bhuonline.in," the university informed via Twitter.

In another tweet, BHU notified that candidates are requested to complete their registration process, choose the programmes carefully, and also pay the requisite fee. It is to be noted that BHU will offer admission to candidates on the basis of their CUET UG scores. The registration process for UG programmes started on June 7 and ended on June 27.

BHU Admission 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit BHU’s official website at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and look for the ‘Undergraduate Programme (CUET) registration’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘CUET application’ link.

Step 4: Read all the important instructions given and register yourself. Fill out the application form as directed and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the application fee and click on submit.