BHU Announces Important Dates Of PG Admissions For The 2023-24 Academic Year

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the registration process for various postgraduate (PG) courses, and the last date to apply is July 16, 2023. Prospective applicants for the academic year 2023-24 can submit their applications on the official website bhuonline.in.

Formerly known as Central Hindu College, BHU is a prestigious central university located in Varanasi. It is ranked 5th among the top universities in India according to the NIRF ranking. BHU holds an ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC and is recognized by UGC. The university offers a wide range of UG, PG, research, and diploma courses in various disciplines such as humanities, technology, medicine, fine arts, and more.

To register, applicants need to provide their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application numbers and roll numbers. CUET is a computer-based exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to PG courses across 195 universities in India.

Eligibility criteria include having an undergraduate degree from a recognized university, along with a minimum two-year or four-semester mark sheet. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements before applying, as BHU only allows candidates who have appeared for CUET PG. The university will not be held responsible for any errors committed by the candidate.

Essential documents required for the application process include the date of birth certificate, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, scanned passport-size photograph, UG mark sheet, caste certificate (if applicable), and migration certificate.

The chosen subject for the Master’s program should align with the subject of the CUET exam, and applicants are advised to keep their NTA application number safe.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the application process:

Visit the official website bhuonline.in.

Click on the registration link for PG admissions.

Log in and fill in the necessary credentials.

Complete the application form with the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application fees and review the form before final submission.