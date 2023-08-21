BHU PG Admissions 2023: Last Date to Edit Application Form Today Due to NTA Data Mismatch

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the application form correction for postgraduate admission 2023 today, August 21 at 11:59 PM. A total of 1013 candidates have been identified whose CUET PG scores did not match with that of NTA’s. The varsity has also released the list of candidates along with their courses whose forms have data mismatches. Candidates can edit their particulars through the official website at bhuonline.in.

“Important - “Last chance to correct errors in your BHU PG Registration Form". There is mismatch in NTA data and the details filled in by some candidates. Candidates whose NTA detail is given in the list must login to their portal and make corrections by clicking on Provide/Edit NTA Details button. Last date of correction is 21-08-2023 11:59 p.m. If correction is not made the candidature will stand cancelled," reads the official notice.

The university offers more than 50 PG programmes, providing aspiring candidates with a wide range of choices for their higher education. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2023) were allowed to apply to BHU for admission. After entering their CUET PG 2023 scores, the university will prepare the merit list for admission.

Advertisement

BHU PG Admissions 2023 Application Form: How to Edit

Step 1 - Go to BHU’s official website

Step 2 - Log in using your application id

Step 3 - Enter the correct details