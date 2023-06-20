BHU to Offer Rs 25,000 Scholarship for MBBS Admission

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be offering a new scholarship for students pursuing their first year of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The university plans to launch this scholarship for meritorious students, especially for those belonging to the economically weaker background of the first year MBBS. Selected students will receive Rs 25,000, as a part of the scholarship.

The idea behind this scholarship is to help and support meritorious students coming from financially weaker backgrounds. This scholarship aims to help deserving candidates who aspire to become doctors, aiming to relieve their financial constraints.

Also read| Inspired by Web Series on NEET, Son of Electrician Cracks Exam, Secures Rank 29

Advertisement

The donation for candidates has been made under the recently launched Pratidana scheme. This scheme aims to increase student access to resources, boost research infrastructure, and enhance the university’s teaching-learning environment. The Pratidana initiative was launched by BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain.

Dr Ramesh Chandra Gupta, former head of department of Metallurgical Engineering at IT-BHU (now IIT BHU), has donated Rs 5 lakh to the varsity. “The new scholarship scheme Dr. Bhoj Raj Varma and Smt. Shanti Varma Memorial Scholarship is named after the close relatives of Gupta," stated an official notice released by BHU.