BHU UG 8th Merit List 2023 Released At bhu.ac.in, Steps To Download

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU undergraduate 8th merit list 2023. Candidates who are seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes of the University can now check the BHU UG eighth merit list on the official website at bhu.ac.in. To download the merit list, candidates will have to use their login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

“Regular 8th & Final Round Course Allocation (Results) published. Deadline for fee payment is August 25, 2023 (05:59 PM)," read a notice on the official website. It is important to note that the BHU UG eighth merit list 2023 includes the candidate’s name as well as roll number.

As per the official schedule, candidates whose names are mentioned on the list must pay an admission fee to secure the seat. The mandatory fee payment window is open until today, August 25 (5:59 pm).

BHU UG 8th Merit List 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the BHU UG 2023 official portal at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “BHU UG merit list 2023" link.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the details asked to acquire the BHU UG 8th merit list. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The BHU UG 8th merit list 2023 will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 5: Check for your roll number and name on the list. Then download it.

There is a total of eight rounds that will be held for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates should keep in mind that the seat allotment merit list is prepared by the university based on the marks secured by students in the qualifying CUET UG entrance test.

Additionally, depending on the vacant seats under the 8th allotment round, BHU will open the portal for registration of the Mop-up round. Candidates who qualify for admission based on their minimum scores can complete their further admission process by submitting a set of documents. Students will have to visit the university for the reporting process.

BHU UG Admissions 2023: List Of Documents Required

- Class 10 or its equivalent mark sheet and pass certificate.

- Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate.

- Transfer or migration certificate.

- CUET UG 2023 admit card

- BHU UG 2023 hall ticket