BHU UG Admission 2023: Regular Fourth Round Allotment Result Released at bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the results of the undergraduate admission regular fourth-round seat allotment. The BHU UG regular fourth allotment result list is available at bhuonline.in and can be accessed by filing out the necessary credentials. Candidates may accept the seat assigned to them and pay the admission fee until today, August 17, at 5:59 PM.

“Regular 4th Round Course Allocation (Results) (Except Course Code 188) published." “The deadline for fee payment is August 17, 2023 (05:59 PM)," reads a statement issued by the Banaras Hindu University .

Seat allocation will take place over eight rounds, as defined by BHU. Candidates who have received a ‘Offer of Admission’ in another faculty or programme will have the choice to stay in their original allocation or transfer to the new faculty. If the candidates accept the offer of admission and transfer to the new faculty, BHU stated in a statement that they will not be able to return.

“Under no circumstances will a request to revert to the previous allotment be entertained once the candidate has chosen to upgrade or has moved to some other faculty/program," BHU noted.

BHU UG seat allotment Round 4 result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the UG admission tab on the webpage.

Step 3: Select the link that reads “BHU UG allocation list."

Step 4: The screen will display a candidate login window.

Step 5: Enter your necessary credentials, including your email address and password.

Step 6: The fourth selection list for BHU UG admissions will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print the BHU UG admission 2023 merit list for future records.