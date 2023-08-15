BHU UG Admissions 2023: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Released

Banaras Hindu University has issued the round 3 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have applied to BHU’s undergraduate programs may view the allotment results on the official website. The official notification states that candidates with allotted seats from round 2 have to complete the procedure by paying fees till August 16, 2023.

BHU UG 2023 ADMISSION ROUND 3 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to BHU’s official website at bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘BHU UG round 3 seat allotment result’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the credentials required and click on submit.

Step 4: The BHU UG Round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the PDF file.

Candidates who do not accept the provided seat will be dropped from the BHU UG admissions process. Students who are not assigned seats will be placed on a waitlist and considered in subsequent rounds. In addition, students who do not receive an admission offer in the regular allocation process may apply for the Mop-up Round, which will begin after August 15.