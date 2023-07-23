BHU UG Registration 2023 Ends Today At bhuonline.in, PG Admission To Begin On July 25

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) commenced the registration process for undergraduate students. According to the recent notification, candidates who did not select BHU in their CUET UG applications can now register for UG programs through the official website. The deadline for submitting admission applications is today, July 23. The BHU UG applications are currently available on the admissions portal, bhuonline.in.

BHU has released the information bulletin for undergraduate courses and a few special subjects. Applicants can now submit their BHU applications for various 1-year, 2-year PG Diploma, Diploma & Certificate courses included under special courses.

A total of 22 UG programmes under CUET UG 2023 are being offered for admission by BHU. When applying for admission, prospective students are required to have a scanned copy of their passport-size photograph, signature, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, birth certificate, and other essential paperwork handy.

Advertisement

The fee structure and entrance criteria for each programme are detailed in the published BHU admission prospectus. The university will release the BHU merit list for UG admission 2023 in accordance with the courses applied for, the grades obtained by applicants, and seat availability. Candidates who make it to the shortlist must report to the institution within the time frame given with the necessary paperwork.

BHU UG Admission 2023: How To apply

If you are yet to apply for the BHU’s UG programmes, follow the instructions to secure your admission now.

Step 1: Visit bhuonline.in, the official admission portal of BHU.

Step 2: Click on the UG admission registration link.

Step 3: Read through all the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Log in using the required information.

Step 5: Upload all necessary credentials and information.