From Two Board Exams to Flexible Streams, Key Recommendations in NCF

From Two Board Exams to Flexible Streams, Key Recommendations in NCFThe National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023 was issued by the Education Ministry on August 23. The NCF requires the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all other educational boards to make significant changes to how board exams are administered, beginning in 2024. The planned alterations included biannual board exams and the abolition of traditional streams such as business, science, and humanities. The strategy detailed a plan for the evolution of board exams over the next decade, including increasing exam leniency beginning with next year’s exams.

Here’s how students’ board exams might change starting next year:

Board exams to be held twice a year

The NCF 2023 has suggested that all educational boards should hold biennial board exams. As a result, students, including those sitting the CBSE board exams in 2024, would be able to take board exams twice in a single year. Despite the biennial pattern, students’ final board exam 2024 scores will be determined by their best performance.

According to the NCF, the current arrangement of board exams exposes students to the impact of a single day’s underperformance because these assessments occur only once a year. With the new rule, students will have the opportunity to improve their scores by administering two board exams each year.

Change of syllabus

As per the revised curriculum framework, all students in Classes 11 and 12 are now required to learn a minimum of two languages, one of which must be an Indian language. This represents a departure from the current practice of allowing students to choose only one language.

Meanwhile, the NCF 2023 mandates that this change should be implemented as soon as possible, giving students the option to begin in 2024.

Flexibility to choose your subject

The NCF has classified subjects into four categories: Group 1 (languages), Group 2 (physical education and well-being, art education, and vocational education), Group 3 (social science and interdisciplinary areas), and Group 4 (science, mathematics and computational thinking).

Furthermore, for Class 12, the boards should not restrict students from choosing subjects within streams (such as commerce or science) but rather provide flexibility to choose from several other groups. The new directive requires Class 12 students to select two languages from Group 1, followed by four subjects from a minimum of two categories covering Groups 2 through 4.

Notably, courses included in Group 2, which includes arts education, physical education, and vocational education, will now be assessed locally rather than centrally.

As per the NCF, educational institutions must be prepared to provide subjects from at least two groups out of groups 2, 3, and 4. Within five years, this preparation should expand to all four categories. In addition, after a decade, schools should have expanded their expertise to include a broader range of subjects covering all curricular domains, allowing students to connect with disciplines from all four categories/groups.

Board exams will be simplified and replaced by certification in 10 years

Within ten years, examination boards should be ready to give certification via ‘easier’ modular tests. According to the NCF 2023, this is done to remove the necessity for studying significant volumes of material at once, hence further reducing the coaching culture.

A primary goal highlighted in the NCF 2023 document is to make all board examinations more achievable for students. This is consistent with the National Educational Policy’s goal of assessing key concepts and proficiencies across diverse topics while ensuring that authentic learning is not jeopardised.

This method is intended to move away from rote learning, which is a big movement supported by the NCF. Furthermore, the NCF recommends that all educational boards shift from an annual test format to a semester-based one.

