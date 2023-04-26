AP Inter Results 2023 at bie.ap.gov.in: Marks Needed to Pass, Websites to Check Score

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the AP inter results 2023 today, April 26, at 5 PM. Students who took the first-year and second-year exams can check and download their results today from the official websites – results.apctss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. The detailed marks memos will only be available to download after the state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announces the result via a press conference at 5 PM.

The AP intermediate exams 2023 took place from March to April. The inter 1st-year examinations were held from March 15 to April 3, and inter-2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. The examinations for both inter first and second year were conducted from 9 am to noon in a single shift.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Passing Criteria

Students must achieve a minimum grade of D or a score of 35 marks or higher in order to qualify for the AP Inter 2023 exam. A score of less than 35 will be deemed a failure. Those who receive between 91 and 100 points receive an A1, the highest grade. Additionally, students scoring 90 per cent or higher will be put on the merit list and qualify for a scholarship.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Websites to check marks memo

Students can access their results online by logging into the student portals and inputting their credentials, including their roll number and date of birth. The AP inter results will also be accessible through other, reliable channels such as:

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bie.ap.gov

— manabadi.co.uk

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marks Memo

The AP Board Inter 2nd-Year result online 2023 will be preliminary. As a result, students must ensure that the information on it is correct. Based on last year’s statistics, we have presented the details that are predicted to be mentioned on the AP Intermediate Board result 2023 for 2nd-Year. The marks memo will include name of the student, roll number, grades, name of subjects, subject-wise marks, and total marks.

