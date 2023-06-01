BPSC Announces Hiring of Over 1.7 Lakh Teachers for Bihar Public Schools

The government schools in Bihar began the hiring process for more than 1.70 lakh teachers on Tuesday. Of these, 50 percent posts have been reserved for women. On its official website, bpsc.bih.in, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin accepting applications for the hiring of teachers on June 15. The application deadline is July 12. The hiring process for Bihar teachers in 2023 will follow the new hiring regulations, and qualified applicants will be recruited as permanent instructors following a centralised exam administered by BPSC.

The most recent BPSC notification for the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE) states that the exam would be held on August 19, 20, 26 and 27 for the employment of 1,70,461 school teachers. By December, the offline-mode test’s findings will be made public.

Bihar permanent residents are eligible to apply for the recruitment exam starting on June 15 on the BPSC website. Male applicants from the general category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must pay an online application fee of Rs 750, while applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), women, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) must pay Rs 200.

The new service conditions manual for teachers employed by government schools was approved by the Bihar cabinet on April 10. The cabinet of Bihar presided over by chief minister Nitish Kumar, gave its approval to the hiring of 1,78,026 people to fill open teaching positions in the state on May 2 in a meeting held in Patna. However, the BPSC is organizing a hiring drive to fill 1,70,461 openings.

Who will get priority in Bihar teacher recruitment?

1- Candidates who have already registered and applied will be given priority.

2- The eligibility of STET and CTET has been fixed for new teacher recruitment in Bihar.

Advertisement

3- There is no compulsion of BEd for teachers willing to teach computer subjects.

4- Appearing students of the final year in B.Ed-D.El.Ed will also get a chance to take the exam. Its limit has been fixed till 31 August 2023.