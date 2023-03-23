Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result to be Declared Soon

After the declaration of the Bihar board Class 12th result, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to announce Class 10 or Matric final exam results next. Students can check Bihar board 10th result 2023 on results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students should keep their admit cards ready as the results can be checked with the help of roll number and other details.

As seen during Inter results, the result website may crash due to heavy traffic once results are announced. Students can alternatively check their results through SMS.

As per the media reports, the 10th result will be released by the end of this month. However, students may please note that the Bihar Board officials have not yet announced any date for the announcement of the results. Students are advised to keep checking the official website regularly to keep updated on all the latest developments regarding the result. Students can also check the official Twitter and Facebook handles of the Board for updates.

Just like for announcing the BSEB Intermediate results, the Board will likely announce the BSEB Matric results via press conference.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination 2023. The Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, students may note that BSEB announced the Inter results 2023 on March 21, 2023, after 2 PM. The same was informed hours before through the official Twitter handle of the Bihar examination board. Along with the result, names of toppers were also announced for all three streams.

As many as 83.7 per cent of students have cleared the exam. A total of 82.74 per cent passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 per cent passed in the science stream.

All three streams have been topped by girls. But what’s making the headlines after the results were declared are the 2nd and 3rd toppers of the Commerce stream, Bhumi Kumari and Payal Kumari. Bhumi scored 474 while Payal got 472 marks out of 500. As per reports, both Bhumi and Payal come from impoverished backgrounds.

